Telangana on yellow alert for heavy rains, gusty winds

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers for the next week.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph for the next five days in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 32 degrees C and 24 degrees C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be northwesterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.

The shear zone around 17 degrees north had become less marked on Wednesday.