Telangana Industries Department earns ISO 9001:2015 certification for digital, investor-friendly reforms

HYDERABAD: The Commissionerate of Industries, Government of Telangana has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The certification follows a comprehensive two-stage audit conducted by DNV (Det Norske Veritas), which assessed the commissionerate’s operational efficiency, digital initiatives and the execution of industrial policies and schemes.

A press release on Friday stated that the audit also examined several core areas, including administrative processes, stakeholder engagement, service delivery timelines, transparency and the digitisation and automation of systems.

It added that key to this achievement was the commissionerate’s emphasis on a proactive governance model, digital-first strategy and investor-friendly initiatives. These efforts were instrumental in aligning the department with global standards for quality, efficiency, and accountability.