Telangana Industries Department earns ISO 9001:2015 certification for digital, investor-friendly reforms

HYDERABAD: The Commissionerate of Industries, Government of Telangana has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The certification follows a comprehensive two-stage audit conducted by DNV (Det Norske Veritas), which assessed the commissionerate’s operational efficiency, digital initiatives and the execution of industrial policies and schemes.
A press release on Friday stated that the audit also examined several core areas, including administrative processes, stakeholder engagement, service delivery timelines, transparency and the digitisation and automation of systems.
It added that key to this achievement was the commissionerate’s emphasis on a proactive governance model, digital-first strategy and investor-friendly initiatives. These efforts were instrumental in aligning the department with global standards for quality, efficiency, and accountability.
It was mentioned that a recent report by NITI Aayog lauded Telangana’s innovative pilot project on revenue-based financing for MSMEs. The initiative allows MSMEs to secure credit based on projected revenues, easing upfront financial pressures and improving access to funds.
NITI Aayog also commended the state’s Single Window Clearance System – TG-iPASS – for streamlining statutory compliances through self-certification. By reducing the frequency of inspections and manual verifications, TG-iPASS has significantly lightened the regulatory load on businesses.
Further affirming the model’s success, officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in a high-level meeting held on May 14 in New Delhi, recognised TG-iPASS as a model for other states. Telangana has been invited to mentor select states in enhancing their industrial facilitation frameworks based on the model.
Telangana continues to be among the top-performing states in the national Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. The commissionerate, as the nodal agency for EoDB reforms, has successfully implemented all 449 reform action points in the current evaluation cycle.