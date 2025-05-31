TGSRTC staff return lost valuables worth Rs 19 lakh, earn praise for honesty

HYDERABAD: The staff of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have demonstrated honesty and integrity in the course of their duties by returning bags containing valuables worth Rs 19 lakh that were left behind by passengers on different buses.

On May 25, a woman passenger travelling on the Suryapet-Hyderabad route accidentally left her bag on the bus. Upon reaching the Suryapet bus station, conductor K Anjaiah and driver Yakub Pasha discovered the bag. It contained gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and a mobile phone. Without delay, they handed over the bag to the Suryapet depot authorities. The belongings were later returned to the passenger in the presence of RTC officials.

On the same day, a male passenger forgot his bag on an airport bus near Shilparamam. The bag contained Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, two gold bangles, a laptop and valuables estimated at Rs 5 lakh in total. Driver Ramesh identified the bag and ensured its safe return to the passenger in the presence of officials.

In another incident on May 15, a woman passenger left behind a bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh on a Pushpak airport bus travelling from the Hyderabad airport to Lingampally. The bag was found near Allwyn Cross Road by driver Mubeen, who promptly handed it over to the Miyapur-2 depot officials.

TGSRTC MD Sajjanar lauded the sincerity of the staff , K Anjaiah, drivers Yakub Pasha, Mubeen and Ramesh, who belong to the Suryapet and Miyapur-2 depots. They were felicitated by senior officials for their commendable service at Hyderabad Bus Bhavan.