Union Minister Kishan accuses Revanth of insulting PM Modi, armed forces

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for making “insulting” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor, alleging that those comments were demoralising to the Indian armed forces.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of politicising national security.

Kishan, who is also the president of Telangana unit of BJP, said the Congress has turned its Jai Hind Yatra into a “political” programme and this is not new for that party to undermine the armed forces with such events.

“This is not the first time the Congress has insulted the Indian Army. They questioned the surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Now, they are again making baseless statements that hurt the morale and self-confidence of our forces,” he said.

Kishan also questioned the credibility of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. “First, Rahul Gandhi should explain who handed over PoK to Pakistan. Congress is responsible for that and for the loss of countless lives over the years,” the Union minister said.

Referring to doubts raised by Rahul on Operation Sindoor, Kishan said, “It is shameful that Rahul is asking how many Rafale jets were lost instead of asking how many terrorists were killed. This shows his immaturity. He should recall the countless terror attacks and bomb blasts that occurred during the Congress regime.”

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian armed forces are giving fitting responses to terrorists and Pakistan,” he added.