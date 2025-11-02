On campaign trail, CM Revanth claims BJP backing BRS to regain ground in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of striking a “backroom deal” ahead of the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection. He alleged that the BJP was preparing to divert its votes to the BRS as part of a “larger political conspiracy” — one designed to secure the BJP’s grip on power at the Centre while paving the way for the BRS’s comeback in Telangana.
He claimed that “every vote for the BRS translates into a vote for the BJP,” accusing the BRS of backing the BJP-led NDA government on legislation such as Triple Talaq and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
“This secret understanding between the two parties is nothing but a political exchange — the BRS helped the BJP then, and now the BJP is returning the favour and is ready to forfeit its deposit,” the chief minister remarked.
On Saturday, he held massive roadshows followed by street-corner meetings at Borabanda and Erragadda in the Jubilee Hills constituency, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons, and senior party leaders.
Revanth slams BRS for seeking ‘sympathy votes’
Addressing the crowd, he appealed to voters to see through what he described as a “well-planned conspiracy” and support the Congress, asserting that only his government could bring development to the constituency. “Give me one chance, and I will lift this constituency,” he promised.
Criticising the BRS for seeking votes based on sympathy, Revanth recalled that K Chandrashekar Rao fielded a candidate against P Janardhan Reddy’s family after his sudden death in 2007, even though the AIMIM, BJP, and TDP had proposed a unanimous election.
“Rama Rao is seeking votes by treating the BRS Jubilee Hills candidate Sunitha as his sister. However, in reality, Rama Rao sent away his own sister, Kavitha, refusing to share ill-gotten wealth,” he quipped.
Highlighting his government’s welfare measures, the chief minister said 14,159 ration cards had been sanctioned in Jubilee Hills alone and accused the BRS of wanting to discontinue such schemes.
Taking on the BRS for neglecting the constituency, he questioned why Jubilee Hills bastis were ignored during the party’s 10-year rule and why Muslim issues were not addressed.
Targeting Rama Rao, Revanth alleged that he supports the BJP, which opposes 4% Muslim reservations.
Citing the Congress victory in the Cantonment byelection, he said the government had allocated `4,000 crore for its development and promised to address road, water, and drainage issues in Jubilee Hills.
Referring to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s objection to the induction of former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin into his Cabinet, Revanth said, “It’s my Cabinet, my choice. Why do you, Kishan have heartburn? What will you lose if a Muslim is given a place in the Cabinet?”
He alleged that Kishan had failed to bring any funds for Jubilee Hills’ development despite being the local MP.