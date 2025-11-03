24 killed as truck rams into passenger bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, PM Modi announces compensation

Both the RTC bus driver and the tipper lorry driver died on the spot, along with several passengers.

Rescue teams and local police rushed to the site. As gravel fell onto the bus, many passengers were trapped inside, and officials carried out relief operations using earthmovers.

The injured were first taken to the Chevella Government Hospital, while those in critical condition were later shifted to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, where special arrangements were made on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the Chief Secretary alerted officials of all departments concerned and set up a control room at the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.