24 killed as truck rams into passenger bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, PM Modi announces compensation

HYDERABAD: At least 24 people were killed and several others injured in a horrific road accident in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning.
The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry carrying a heavy load collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled.
Both the RTC bus driver and the tipper lorry driver died on the spot, along with several passengers.
Rescue teams and local police rushed to the site. As gravel fell onto the bus, many passengers were trapped inside, and officials carried out relief operations using earthmovers.
The injured were first taken to the Chevella Government Hospital, while those in critical condition were later shifted to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, where special arrangements were made on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the Chief Secretary alerted officials of all departments concerned and set up a control room at the Secretariat to monitor the situation.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy. He directed officials to reach the accident site immediately and take up all necessary relief measures. The Chief Minister also instructed them to keep him updated on the rescue operations.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar spoke with RTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy to ascertain the cause of the accident. He also directed the Ranga Reddy District Collector to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment. The minister asked RTC officials to visit the spot and oversee the relief and rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy.
“My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO wrote on X.
The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.
Citizens can contact the control room for assistance or information at the following numbers: 9912919545, 9440854433.
(Further details are awaited)