Rivalry leads to murder of pan shop owner in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Bandlaguda police arrested five individuals on Sunday for allegedly being involved in the murder of a pan shop owner, identified as Shaik Mohisin, in Ghouse.

According to police, the five accused were close friends. The main conspirators, Fahad and Saif, reportedly held a long-standing grudge against members of rival cow-theft gangs led by Riyaz and Hashmath, who had earlier been arrested following their tip-off. After being released on bail, the rival gang members allegedly sought revenge.

Mohisin, who had initially warned the accused of the threat, later came under suspicion of betrayal — they believed he had leaked their movements and even financed the “Adil gang,” responsible for killing Fahad’s cousin in January 2024.

Driven by this suspicion, the group allegedly plotted to eliminate him. On October 29, they called Mohisin out of his shop in Ghouse Nagar and attacked him with knives and a sickle, inflicting fatal injuries.