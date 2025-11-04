BJP kings not kingmakers, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Jubilee Hills byelection, declaring that the party has “moved beyond the stage of being a kingmaker”.

Speaking at an informal interaction with the media at the party office in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said that TDP and Jana Sena cadres were working in coordination with the BJP in Jubilee Hills, as part of the NDA bloc. He asserted that the party did not rely on surveys but on direct voter outreach and booth-level organisation.

Taking a jibe at internal political surveys, he quipped, “What kind of survey did KK conduct — was it done in a bedroom or a bathroom?”

The Union minister slammed both the Congress and the BRS governments for failing to implement the fee reimbursement scheme properly. “The previous BRS regime and now the Congress have both failed students. They promised `600 crore but haven’t released it. Instead of threatening private colleges, the government should address their issues. The BJP stands with the managements on this,” he said.

Kishan Reddy also questioned the Congress government’s move to induct Mohammed Azharuddin into the Cabinet. “If they admire him so much, why didn’t they give him a ticket for the Jubilee Hills bypoll?” he asked.

Targets Congress govt over Metro Rail project

Criticising the government for delays in the Metro Rail expansion, he said that the state had failed to submit the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) and finalise agreements with L&T.

On BRS MLC K Kavitha’s political remarks, Kishan Reddy said they were “family matters between father and daughter”.