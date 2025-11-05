Ensure CBI books case on KCR: CM Revanth Reddy to minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged Union minister G Kishan Reddy to ensure that the CBI registers an FIR into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project before November 11 — the polling day for the Jubilee Hills byelection — to prove that the BJP and BRS do not have a secret pact.

“Kishan Reddy said that the Centre would arrest BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao within 48 hours. But it’s been three months since the case was handed over to the CBI, and not even an FIR has been registered,” Revanth said.

Alleging that the BRS was preparing to merge with the BJP, he accused the BJP-led Central government of being responsible for Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s delay in approving a file related to the arrest of former minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case, which, according to him, has been pending for nearly two months.

Revanth was addressing a street-corner meeting in Rahmathnagar after a massive roadshow as part of his campaign for the Jubilee Hills byelection. He was joined by AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

“Modi ne chor ko kab pakdega? (When will Modi catch the thief?)” he asked. “We have sent a file with evidence to the Governor on the Formula E case, but it is still pending. What is your secret agreement in this?” he questioned Kishan Reddy, alleging that the BJP is planning to transfer its votes to the BRS as part of their understanding.