INTERVIEW | 'Revanth govt joint venture of BJP and Congress': BRS chief KT Rama Rao

In a freewheeling conversation with TNIE’s Kalyan Tholeti, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserts that his party will win in Jubilee Hills with a bigger majority than in 2023. He predicts elections in 2027 and says that the Congress will implode after the bypoll.

Excerpts

What have you done for Jubilee Hills?

Firstly, I have submitted a progress report on the constituency where we have spent Rs 5,328 crore in our 10 years in power. We ramped up health infrastructure and were building TIMS hospital in Jubilee Hills with about Rs 900 crore. It is almost 95 per cent completed.

Besides that, we focused on primary care centres. We started 350 basti dawakhanas and of them, 13 are in Jubilee Hills. We spent on public health, public transportation, water supply and other welfare schemes. The Metro was completed to the extent of 8.3 km in Jubilee Hills. It all adds up to an expenditure of Rs 5,328 crore on Jubilee Hills.

The biggest allegation against the BRS is that it left the state debt-ridden with empty coffers by the time it demitted office, hobbling the new government.

Their brains are empty. In Parliament, one BJP MP asked a question on the total debt of Telangana. The Government of India stated explicitly that as of December 2023, it was Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Do we believe that or some random figures? Congress leaders make up whatever they want out of thin air. In 2014, we inherited a debt of Rs 72,000 crore, which means by 2023, we borrowed only Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The talk of Rs 8 lakh crore is absolute trash. One minister says Rs 6 lakh crore, another says Rs 8 lakh crore.