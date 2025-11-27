Komatireddy lays foundation for Rs 50 crore four-lane road project in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 50 crore project in Nalgonda Municipal limits.

Under this project, a four-lane road with central median and central lighting will be laid from the Nagarjunasagar ‘X’ Roads to the Darveshipuram Yellamma Temple on the Mahbubnagar-Nalgonda stretch.

He said that the four-lane road works from Sagar ‘X’ Roads to Darveshipuram would commence within a week. “As Darveshipuram has become an accident-prone area, a CC road, central lighting and a central median have already been constructed there at a cost of Rs 12 crore,” he said.