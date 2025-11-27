Telangana HC seeks 100 years of temple land records in case over private plots tagged as endowments land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Endowments Commissioner to appear in person with all original records of temple lands from 1926 to the present, including every original application and related documents.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti expressed displeasure that an earlier order passed on August 11, 2015, which mentioned the filing of OAs before the Endowments department, was not brought to the notice of the present Bench. The court called this lapse “unfortunate”.

The court asked the Commissioner to appear with the complete record on the next hearing date and instructed the registry to send the order through a special messenger to ensure compliance. It also warned that failure to produce the full record would force the court to take further action.

The case has been posted to Thursday (November 27).

The Bench is hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by V Nirmala, Samala Lavanya and others, who are challenging the inclusion of their lands in a memo dated September 25, 2014, issued by the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps to the Sub-Registrar, Shameerpet. They argue that including their lands in the memo is illegal and violates their fundamental rights, claiming it goes against the Endowments Act and the Registration Act.