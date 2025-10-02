IMD forecasts sunny weather for next four days in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After a long period of overcast skies and persistent showers, Telangana is likely to witness sunny days, with the IMD-Hyderabad forecasting clearer weather conditions for the next four days. However, a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), which are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Mancherial at 5.15 cm on Wednesday. The average rainfall stood at 0.5 mm against the normal 5.6 cm. The highest maximum temperature of 35.7°C was recorded at Aiti Pamula (Nalgonda).

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, the highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in Bandlaguda at 8.6 mm. GHMC’s average rainfall stood at 2.2 mm against the normal 5.1 mm. The highest maximum temperature of 33.5°C was recorded at Palton Community Hall.

The state’s cumulative rainfall from June 1 to October 1 stood at 988.8 mm against the normal 746.3 mm, with a deviation of 32%. GHMC’s cumulative rainfall stands at 899.2 mm against the normal 629.4 mm, with a deviation of 43%.