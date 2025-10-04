Operation Sindoor theme marks Alai Balai celebrations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The annual Alai Balai celebrations, held a day after Dasara to showcase the state’s culture and foster political camaraderie, brought together a wide spectrum of leaders, intellectuals and film personalities at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Friday. This year’s event was themed Operation Sindoor, highlighting cultural pride and collective harmony with the participation of Army officers.
The event was organised under the leadership of Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Recalling that he had initiated the tradition during the Telangana movement to promote unity among leaders, he said it was a proud moment to see it continue.
President Droupadi Murmu sent a message to the organisers appreciating Dattatreya for initiating the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma noted that the symbiotic relationship between festivals and social unity is a cherished truth. He said that such celebrations strengthen bonds, allowing people to embrace one another in the spirit of collective welfare.
Union Minister Kishan Reddy underlined that the division of states was meant to ensure administrative convenience and called upon Telugu people to remain united across regions.
Referring to Alai Balai, he said, “It is on festival days like this that leaders who otherwise challenge each other in politics come together on one stage to celebrate Telangana’s culture and spirit.” Dattatreya said that Alai Balai was not just a festival but a reflection of Telangana’s spirit. He urged youth to preserve indigenous culture, appealed to farmers to adopt organic practices, and reminded that young people had played a decisive role in every major transformation in the state’s history.
Actor Nagarjuna said it was the first time he had been honoured at such a gathering. “The fact that leaders and people from diverse fields come together on this platform gives us immense strength,” he said, extending congratulations to the organisers.