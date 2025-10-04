Operation Sindoor theme marks Alai Balai celebrations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The annual Alai Balai celebrations, held a day after Dasara to showcase the state’s culture and foster political camaraderie, brought together a wide spectrum of leaders, intellectuals and film personalities at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Friday. This year’s event was themed Operation Sindoor, highlighting cultural pride and collective harmony with the participation of Army officers.

The event was organised under the leadership of Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Recalling that he had initiated the tradition during the Telangana movement to promote unity among leaders, he said it was a proud moment to see it continue.

President Droupadi Murmu sent a message to the organisers appreciating Dattatreya for initiating the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma noted that the symbiotic relationship between festivals and social unity is a cherished truth. He said that such celebrations strengthen bonds, allowing people to embrace one another in the spirit of collective welfare.