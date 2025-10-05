Demand for Congress Jubilee Hills ticket peaks

HYDERABAD: Several aspirants from BC communities, including women, are entering the fray for the Congress ticket in the Jubilee Hills byelection, with the party highlighting slogans of social justice and Nari Nyay in its campaign.
The byelection has become the focus of attention, as Hyderabad currently has no representation in the state Cabinet, making a win a potential pathway to a ministerial post. With only two women in the Cabinet — one from the Scheduled Tribes and another from the Backward Classes — female leaders are gearing up to stake their claim under the women’s quota.
Among the prominent contenders are Kanjerla Vijaya Lakshmi, daughter-in-law of former minister Kanjerla Laxminarayana Yadav, and Bonthu Sridevi Yadav, wife of a former Hyderabad mayor.
Senior leaders such as M Anjan Kumar Yadav are also lobbying for the ticket, while the party is reportedly considering former MP G Ranjith Reddy and MLA Danam Nagender as potential contenders.
However, the high command appears to be treading cautiously.
Former MP Mohammad Azharuddin, who unsuccessfully contested from Jubilee Hills in the previous Assembly elections, has been accommodated as MLC under the Governor’s quota, effectively removing him from the current race. This has widened the contest, with several leaders, including Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, CN Reddy and Murali Goud, making vigorous efforts to secure the nomination.
The competition has intensified further following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud’s announcement that the ticket would be allotted based on internal survey findings identifying the strongest candidate.
In response, aspirants such as Vijaya Lakshmi have actively conducted service-oriented and cultural activities to enhance their visibility.
Over the past few weeks, the constituency has witnessed intensified activity, with ministers and corporation chairpersons conducting official programmes while aspirants carry out door-to-door outreach to showcase their strength.
With three ministers and over 15 corporation chairpersons making successive visits, the bypoll campaign is in full swing.
Development works worth over `100 crore, including CC roads, drainage improvements and civic infrastructure, have been undertaken as part of the outreach efforts with an eye on the voter.
It remains to be seen whether the party high command selects any of the aspirants or delivers a surprise by choosing a candidate from outside the expected list.