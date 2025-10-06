Call for Israel boycott at protest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In opposition to the Israeli offensive on Gaza, members of the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) and BDS India staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.

Participants — including doctors, software engineers, students and intellectuals — raised slogans condemning Israel’s actions. Revolutionary songs, poetry and artwork were showcased, while pamphlets outlining the history of the conflict were distributed.

Calling the issue humanitarian rather than religious, an IPSP member said, “Those who believe in humanity must support Palestine and oppose Israel.”

A BDS India supporter urged a diplomatic, commercial, academic and cultural boycott of Israel over its “imperialistic and apartheid” policies.