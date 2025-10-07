Appointments to fishermen societies subject to final order

The Telangana High Court has clarified that any appointments of chief promoters or persons-in-charge to District Fishermen Cooperative Societies will be subject to the final outcome of the ongoing proceedings. Justice

T Madhavi Devi, while hearing a batch of petitions, issued notices to the chief secretary, special chief secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department, and the managing director of the Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Federation Ltd., among others. The matter was posted for further hearing on October 13.

The petitions were filed by Bussa Mallesham, chief promoter of the Hanamkonda District Fishermen Cooperative Society, along with nine others. They have challenged Government Order (GO) 60, issued on September 3, which empowers the state government to directly appoint chief promoters or persons-in-charge for district-level societies.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the GO was issued unilaterally and in violation of existing provisions, and sought directions to quash it. The court directed the government’s counsel to obtain detailed instructions from the concerned authorities and file a response. It further stated that any appointments made in the meantime would remain subject to the final judgment.