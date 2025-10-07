Yet another challenge in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: A fresh writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the state government’s decision to provide 42% reservation for BCs in the forthcoming local body polls.

The petition, filed on Monday by S Laxmaiah, general secretary of Madiwala Machadeva Rajakula Sangham from Dharur in Vikarabad district, and advocate C Shanthappa from Baghlingampally, Hyderabad, seeks suspension of GO Ms. No. 9, dated September 26, 2025.

The petitioners argued that the order violates Section 9(4) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, as it does not specify category-wise distribution of reservations among BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D and BC-E groups.

Citing the Anantharaman Commission report, they said BCs in Telangana are divided into four categories — Aboriginal Tribes, Vimukhajathis, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic groups (7%), Vocational Groups (10%), Converted Christians (1%), and Other Classes (7%).

They alleged that the government’s approach enables dominant BC communities such as Munuru Kapu, Mudiraj, Yadava and Gouds to monopolise political representation in local bodies, while smaller groups remain excluded.

The petitioners requested the court to direct the government to reclassify and allocate BC reservations category-wise before conducting the polls, and to suspend GO Ms. No. 9 until then. This is the third petition filed before the high court against the 42% BC reservations in local body elections.