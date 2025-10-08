Wedding anxiety ends in tragedy for couple in Jangaon

JANGAON: A 26-year-old man died while his 22-year-old fiancee is currently under treatment after the couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Thatikonda village of Station Ghanpur mandal on Monday night.

The victim, Marapaka Anivesh, succumbed at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday morning, while G Pavani remains hospitalised.

According to Station Ghanpur Sub-Inspector P Rajesh, the couple’s families had approved of their relationship, and they had planned to marry in October. However, the wedding was postponed following the death of a relative of Anivesh.

Pavani, who was already living with Anivesh in Thatikonda village, had been previously married and divorced. The SI said she was anxious about how her past divorce might affect their upcoming wedding. This led to a discussion with Anivesh that escalated into a heated argument. Unable to cope with the situation, Pavani consumed a pesticide on Monday evening. Witnessing this, Anivesh also consumed the same substance inside their residence, Rajesh added.

When his parents returned home later that evening, they found both of them unconscious with froth at their mouths. With the help of locals, the couple was rushed to MGM Hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance, where Anivesh died during treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416