BRS to stage protest demanding rollback of hike in RTC bus fares

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T Padma Rao and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, will travel by RTC bus from Rethifile Bus Stop to Bus Bhavan at 9 am on Thursday, demanding immediate rollback of increased RTC bus fares.

The leaders will reach Bus Bhavan at 9.30 am and submit a representation to the RTC managing director.

It may be recalled that the RTC hiked the city bus fare by way of green tax to mobilise funds to replace around 2,800 diesel vehicles with electric ones. The revised fare hike comes into effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, condemning his government for allowing Telangana’s prestigious Welfare Gurukul Educational Institutions, once a model for the entire nation, to reach the verge of closure due to non-payment of building rents.

He said locking up Gurukul that changed the lives of lakhs of poor students was a dark chapter in Telangana’s governance. The BRS leader accused the chief minister, who also holds the education portfolio, of gross negligence, stating that rent arrears have been pending for nearly a year.

‘Conspiracy to dismantle welfare model built by KCR’

He alleged that Revanth Reddy’s inaction was part of a larger conspiracy to dismantle the visionary welfare model built by former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and to erase the legacy of his governance.

“While the CM sits on crores of rupees, the buildings that house poor students’ dreams are being locked. This reflects not just his government’s inefficiency but deliberate cruelty,” he said and added that the government’s failure to clear even basic dues shows a collapse of financial and administrative discipline.