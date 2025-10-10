Hike in tariffs, H-1B visa fee could affect India-US relations: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned that recent policy decisions by the US, particularly the hike in import tariffs on Indian goods and the steep increase in H-1B visa fees, could have an “adverse impact on both economies”.

In the same breath, he invited American business leaders to partner with Telangana in its ambitious economic roadmap and the development of Bharat Future City.

The chief minister was addressing a delegation of senior US business leaders, think tank representatives and philanthropists engaged in investment, policy exchange and bilateral cooperation, who met him and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat.

Revanth said abrupt decisions like tariff hikes and visa restrictions risk straining trade and talent ties between India and the US.

Hyd competing with NY, Tokyo: CM

The chief minister underlined the significant role of the Telangana diaspora in America’s growth story and said such measures could cause “unrest and misunderstanding” between the two countries.

Highlighting Telangana’s tradition of policy continuity, he said successive governments, regardless of political or ideological differences, had built upon each other’s developmental initiatives, turning Hyderabad into a truly global city.

Outlining his government’s ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision, the chief minister said the state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Hyderabad, he said, is now competing with global metropolises like New York, Tokyo and Seoul in infrastructure and manufacturing. “We are undertaking several game-changing projects — Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, manufacturing zones, Bharat Future City, dry port, dedicated sea link connectivity with Andhra Pradesh, Musi rejuvenation and expansion of the Metro rail,” he said.