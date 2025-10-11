Eight-year-old raped by man in front of her brother in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in front of her seven-year-old brother in Saidabad. Though the incident occurred 15 days ago, it came to light recently when the victim fell ill and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The accused was reportedly under the influence of drugs when he perpetrated the crime. On the day of the incident, the accused noticed that the victim and her brother were alone after returning from school while their parents, who are daily-wage workers, were away at work.

Taking advantage of this, he sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill the girl and the boy if they revealed his brutal act to their parents. The terrified children kept quiet until the girl fell ill.

Following this, the victim’s parents complained to Saidabad police, who have registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation.