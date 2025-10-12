CM shocked over ‘forced death’ of IPS officer

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed deep shock over the death of senior IPS officer and Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar by suicide.

Strongly condemning the atrocities against the oppressed communities, the chief minister said that the “forced death” of an IPS officer was a glaring example of the attacks in the name of caste.

Taking to X, the chief minister noted that the pathetic living conditions of common people can be understood after an ADGP level officer was harassed on caste lines. He expressed serious concern over such intolerable incidents and warned that the hatred towards oppressed communities will poison the society.

Stating that these disgraceful incidents will drive people towards losing faith in the Constitution, he called upon everyone to condemn such attacks.