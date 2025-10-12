Congress to approach SC over GO 9 stay

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress has announced that the state government, led by the party, will approach the Supreme Court against the interim stay granted by the Telangana High Court on GOs 9, 41, and 42, which provide 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. The party issued a statement to this effect on Saturday.

While the high court gave the state the liberty to conduct the local body elections by treating the additional BC quota as general seats, the Congress government appears determined to hold the polls by implementing the 42% quota as promised in its BC Declaration.

The state government plans to reiterate before the Supreme Court the arguments it presented during the recent high court hearing, asserting that it has complied with the “triple test” formula laid down by the apex court. It contends that it has fulfilled the requirement by conducting the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey and collecting empirical data through a dedicated commission.

Additionally, the government maintains that courts cannot encroach upon the jurisdiction of the Election Commission once an election has been notified.