St Francis graduates urged to blend ancient knowledge with modern tech

HYDERABAD: A total of 58 students were awarded gold medals and 981 received certificates across Arts, Commerce, Science and Management streams at the 45th Graduation Ceremony of St Francis College for Women.

Former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu, the chief guest, called it a celebration of women’s empowerment and urged students to uphold their mother tongue, respect nature and honour their parents and teachers.

Alumna Deepali Masirkar, director in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, encouraged students to join the Civil Services and live by the college motto, Wisdom and Peace through Love. Prof K Shashikanth, controller of examinations, Osmania University, emphasised innovation and critical thinking.

Among the gold medallists were Umaima Aijaz (Arts), who won three medals, and Nampally Supriya, G Varsha and B Aswini, who bagged four each.