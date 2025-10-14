Election authority refutes claims of fake voter additions in Jubilee Hills constituency

HYDERABAD: Responding to media reports on “malpractices” in addition of voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, the Hyderabad District Election Authority on Monday clarified that there were no new enrolments at certain addresses where a high number of electors were allegedly registered.

Certain media outlets as well as social media platforms published claims made by the Opposition BRS, alleging that a high number of electors were registered at four individual addresses — House No: 8-3-231/B/118 (50 electors), House No: 8-3-231/B/119 (10 electors), House No: 8-3-231/B/164 (8 electors) and House No: 8-3-231/B/160 (43 electors).

“Upon enquiry, it was found that these names were part of the final rolls for the 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. No new enrolments were made at the above addresses,” the election authority said.

“The above-mentioned addresses have multiple residences and families living, because of which the count of electors was higher. For instance, in the House No: 8-3-231/B/118, there are three floors and a penthouse. Similarly there are 15 flats in the address with House No: 8-3-231/B/160. In summary, it is observed that there is no change in the number of electors in the above-said house numbers,” it added.