Jubilee Hills bypoll: 11 more file nomination

HYDERABAD: On the second day of filing, 11 more candidates submitted nominations on Tuesday for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. This follows 10 candidates filing 11 nominations on the first day, bringing the total to 21 candidates and 22 nominations filed so far.

Of Tuesday’s filers, seven are independents and four represent different parties. The new candidates include M Venkat Reddy (Paata Party), M Mansoor Ali (Anna YSR Congress), J Bhaskar (Shramajeevi Party), L Chandra Sekhar (All India Kisan Janatha Party), and independents Bingi Ramulu, K Manipal Reddy, G Sreekanth, M Sanjeevulu, P Lala Singh and P Srikrishna. Independent candidate V Vikram Reddy filed for a second time.

The filing window remains open until October 21. Scrutiny of papers is set for October 22, and the last date for withdrawal is October 24. The high-stakes byelection, necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June, will be held on November 11, with the vote count scheduled for November 14.

District Electoral Officer RV Karnan has announced the establishment of a dedicated 1950 helpline and a National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS) for the prompt resolution of election-related grievances.