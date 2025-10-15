Telangana HC seeks state stand on forming PTAs in schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to clarify its stand on setting up Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in all schools as required under the Telangana Education Act, 1982.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by Uppu Mallikarjun Patil, who alleged that many government, aided and private schools had not constituted PTAs as mandated by law.

Patil said the failure to form PTAs was “arbitrary and unconstitutional”, violating Section 30 of the Act and Article 21A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to education. He also sought the formation of school governing bodies in all aided and private schools under GO Ms. No. 1 of 1994.

The Special Government Pleader sought time to obtain instructions from the authorities, following which the court granted six weeks.