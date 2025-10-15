Woman allegedly raped on Santragachi Express, accused jumps from moving train

HYDERABAD: A woman from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district was allegedly raped by an unknown man on the Santragachi Special Express while traveling between Guntur and Peddakurapadu railway stations on Monday night (October 13). The accused reportedly jumped from the moving train at Peddakurapadu Railway Station and escaped.

According to Railway Police, the victim boarded the rear ladies’ coach at Rajahmundry Railway Station around afternoon, traveling to Cherlapally for her work as a domestic helper. She was alone in the coach when the train stopped at Guntur Railway Station at about 7:05 pm. A man, aged around 40, short in build, wearing a black shirt and grey trousers, carrying a bag, approached the coach. Despite the victim informing him that it was a ladies’ coach and attempting to lock the door, the man convinced her to open it, entered, and closed it from inside.

While the train was running between Guntur and Peddakurapadu stations, the accused allegedly threatened the woman with a knife, physically and sexually assaulted her. He also stole her handbag containing Rs 5,600 and a mobile phone.

As the train approached Peddakurapadu Railway Station, the accused jumped from the moving train. The victim continued her journey to Cherlapally and subsequently filed a complaint at RPS Secunderabad.

A Zero FIR has been registered, and the case has been transferred to Nadikudi Police Station in Andhra Pradesh for further investigation.