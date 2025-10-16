BRS Jubilee Hills candidate Maganti Sunitha declares over Rs 8.2 crore in gold

HYDERABAD: The soaring price of gold has turned into a boon for BRS Jubilee Hills candidate Maganti Sunitha, whose latest election affidavit reveals that most of her wealth lies in the yellow metal.

In her nomination papers filed on Wednesday, Sunitha declared movable assets worth Rs 6,18,54,274, of which 4,097.5 grams of gold account for Rs 4,95,83,847. As on October 14, 2025, one tola (10 grams) of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad was valued at about Rs 1.21 lakh.

Her dependents together hold an additional 2,715.5 grams of gold — 907.5 grams, 722.5 grams and 1,085.5 grams, worth Rs 1,08,99,075, Rs 86,77,225, and Rs 1,30,60,875, respectively. Taken together, the total value of gold held by Sunitha and her family amounts to Rs 8,22,21,022.

In the November 9, 2023 nomination, Sunitha listed 3,650 grams of gold valued at Rs 2,06,22,500, while her late husband Maganti Gopinath declared 1,790 grams worth Rs 1,01,13,500.

Back in December 2018, Sunitha’s affidavit recorded 3,540 grams worth Rs 1,06,20,000, and Gopinath’s 1,790 grams valued at Rs 53,70,000. The same quantities were shown in their April 2014 affidavit, though the value dipped to Rs 96,78,360 and Rs 48,93,860, respectively.

In her latest affidavit, Sunitha declared total movable assets of Rs 10.82 crore (including dependents) and immovable assets of Rs 10.77 crore, with liabilities amounting to Rs 10.54 crore. She listed her highest educational qualification as SSC.