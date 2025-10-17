Congress cadre irked by denial of entry into party office in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR : Tension prevailed at the Congress office in Karimnagar on Thursday when party workers were restricted from entering the premises while leaders were discussing plans for the election of the District Congress Committee (DCC) chief and city unit president.

Expressing their anger over the denial of entry into the party office, the party cadre raised slogans against what they described as the “monopoly” of senior leaders.

The trouble started when current DCC president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana allegedly locked the party office, preventing several local leaders and cadre from entering the premises. The incident unfolded in the presence of AICC observer and MLA Mane Srinivas, TPCC vice-presidents Atram Suguna and Chitla Satyanarayana. Several party workers then scaled the walls and gates to enter the office premises.

Malyala Sujit Kumar, who has been associated with the grand old party for over 18 years, expressed his anguish over being sidelined. “Why doesn’t the party suspend me if it doesn’t want to let me express my views,” he asked.

Another leader Velichala Rajender Rao also questioned the Congress’ democratic values, asking: “How can the party stop its own cadre and workers from entering the office?”

A few activists even tried to break the locks of the gates.

Meanwhile, Kavvampally Satyanarayana tried to pacify the cadre, assuring them that everyone’s opinions would be considered in the selection of the DCC and city unit presidents.