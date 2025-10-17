Woman kills hubby after two failed murder attempts in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A woman, Katti Mounika, allegedly murdered her husband, Katti Suresh (36), and staged it as a natural death at their residence in Saptagiri Colony.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Police Commissioner Gaush Alam said the couple married in 2015 and had two children.

Around nine months ago, Mounika allegedly entered flesh trade and she also began having an affair with one Dommati Ajay.

Sources revealed that Suresh often harassed Mounika for money, prompting her to plot his murder with her associates, including a medical agency owner, Pothu Shiva Krishna.

Their first attempt involved mixing Viagra and BP tablets into Suresh’s food, but he refused to eat. A second attempt using sleeping pills also failed.

On September 17, Mounika mixed sleeping tablets into Suresh’s liquor. Once he fell unconscious, she and her accomplices strangled him and staged the death to appear natural.

All accused have been arrested, and police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.