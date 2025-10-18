Congress seeks CPI support in upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday sought the support of the CPI for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection.

The Congress leader met the CPI leaders at Makhdoom Bhavan. During the meeting, the leaders also discussed 42% reservations for BCs. CPI national secretary Palla Venkat Reddy, state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLC Nellikanti Satyam, national leader K Narayana and several senior functionaries of the CPI were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the meeting, Mahesh Goud said the unity of alliance partners is the strength of the Congress. He noted that the CPI has always supported the state’s development and welfare initiatives under the Congress government and expressed hope that this cooperation would continue in the future as well. He also expressed confidence in Naveen Yadav clinching the Jubilee Hills seat with a huge majority.