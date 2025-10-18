ED searches at firms violating FEMA norms in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Unit conducted searches on Thursday under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at five premises belonging to ‘Full Fledged Money Changers’ (FFMCs). These included Prism Forex Private Limited, Garuda Forex Services Private Limited, Sree Vimal Nath Forex Private Limited, Victory Forex and Travel Services Private Limited, and Digital Forex Private Limited.

ED officials discovered the FFMCs were operating illegally without valid RBI licenses. An earlier RBI inspection had found severe irregularities, such as missing travel tickets for KYC documents, use of fictitious traveler names, fake/forged flight tickets, manipulation of flight details, and the recovery of multiple copies of the same travel ticket with forged information.

Sales were primarily shown for travel to common visa-exempt destinations like Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Following the RBI inspection, the FFMCs were compelled to surrender their licenses in June-July 2025.

However, the ED investigation revealed that Prism Forex, Victory Forex, and Digital Forex continued their illegal business, often displaying fake or forged RBI licenses.

The FEMA searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents, mobile phones, and laptops containing records of illegal foreign currency dealings. The raids also resulted in the seizure of unaccounted Indian currency totaling `11.99 lakh and foreign currencies equivalent to `26.77 lakh.