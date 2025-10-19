Khammam cops nab ‘five-star’ thief, ready ‘luxury package’ for him

KHAMMAM: He preferred five-star suites, luxury cars and scenic vacations, but there was just one minor glitch: his income came from other people’s lockers.

Meet Mikkili Vamsikrishna, alias Sam Richard (42), a self-proclaimed patron of fine living whose business model was simple: rob, relax, repeat.Khammam Town ACP Ramana Murthy, said on Saturday that Vamsikrishna’s journey from small-town dreamer to full-time “entrepreneur” in theft reads like a crime soap screenplay.

Born in Vetapalem of Guntur district, he ran away to Hyderabad at 17 chasing dreams of grandeur. A xerox shop job was hardly the empire he had in mind, so he took the entrepreneurial leap — into burglary.

His “clients” included residents of LB Nagar, Saroornagar, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla and Narsingi. The police, ever loyal, kept him on their recurring guest list.

After each release, he resumed his luxury circuit — Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad — his stays sponsored by other people’s savings. Once Hyderabad police recognised his travel pattern, he diversified into Vijayawada and Khammam.

In Khammam, he is suspected to have committed around 20 burglaries in various localities. His grand run ended, rather unceremoniously, at a police checkpoint near SR Gardens on Friday evening.

Police recovered 452 grams of gold ornaments and a car worth Rs 15 lakh, totalling Rs 66 lakh. Vamsikrishna’s next stay will have room service in khaki.