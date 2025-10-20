Govt responsible for pensioners’ deaths: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former TNGO president G Devi Prasad on Sunday held the Congress government responsible for the worsening condition of employees and pensioners in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the government had betrayed its election promises.

“Since March 2024, nearly 19,000 employees have retired, yet their benefits remain unpaid, pushing many into financial distress and even death,” he alleged.

Devi Prasad cited the case of teacher Kondayya, who died of a heart attack after not receiving his dues, and noted that several similar deaths occurred across the state.