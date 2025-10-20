Govt responsible for pensioners’ deaths: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former TNGO president G Devi Prasad on Sunday held the Congress government responsible for the worsening condition of employees and pensioners in Telangana.
Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the government had betrayed its election promises.
“Since March 2024, nearly 19,000 employees have retired, yet their benefits remain unpaid, pushing many into financial distress and even death,” he alleged.
Devi Prasad cited the case of teacher Kondayya, who died of a heart attack after not receiving his dues, and noted that several similar deaths occurred across the state.
He said retirees are living in a fear, adding that retirement now means death.
The BRS leader demanded that the government take responsibility for pensioners’ deaths and release `15,000 crore dues to the pensioners. He criticised the delay in implementing DA hikes, PRC revisions and issue of health cards. He said that Telangana was the only state in the country with five pending DAs. Despite promises to release Rs 700 crore monthly, the government has done nothing substantial, Devi Prasad alleged.
He urged the government to act with urgency, implement the promised health trust and respect Supreme Court orders to settle retirement benefits within six months.