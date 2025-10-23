Telangana

IAS officer's voluntary retirement in Telangana: Rama Rao accuses govt of 'harassing' bureaucrats

Rao alleged that the officer refused to carry out orders by Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.(File Photo | Express)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi's voluntary retirement has triggered a political row in Telangana with the BRS accusing the government of "harassing" bureaucrats to engage in corruption.

Rizvi, a 1999 batch officer who has about a decade of service left, opted for voluntary retirement from October 31 and the state government accepted it. The reasons for his VRS are not known.

Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that IAS and IPS officers are opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) because they are being pressured to commit wrongful acts.

"Rizvi refused to carry out orders by Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The minister also wrote a letter to the government not to accept his resignation," Rao alleged.

Rijvi, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary, Revenue (Prohibition & Excise), could not be reached for comments.

A letter purportedly written by Krishna Rao to the Chief Secretary alleged that Rizvi was deliberately stalling a tendering process for high security holograms to be pasted on liquor bottles.

Telangana liquor tender row suspected reason behind IAS officer Rizvi's voluntary retirement
BRS leader KT Rama Rao
Syed Ali Murtaza Ali Rizvi
liquor tender row

