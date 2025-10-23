Telangana Cabinet to discuss quota, 2-child ordinance

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will meet on Thursday to discuss key issues, including providing 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections.

The discussion is expected to focus on the future course of action following the High Court and Supreme Court rulings on GO 9, which provided 42% BC reservations. The High Court had stayed GO 9 and directed that the elections be conducted under the previous reservation pattern. The state government later challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition.

Following this, the Cabinet on October 16 resolved to act based on the advice of legal experts and directed officials to submit a report within two days. According to sources, the Law department has submitted its report after consultations with senior advocates.

The Cabinet is expected to consider this report before deciding on the next steps.

The meeting is also likely to approve an ordinance to scrap the two-child policy in local body elections. The previous Cabinet had decided to repeal the rule disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting in local body polls in Telangana.

In addition, the Cabinet is expected to review the ongoing works related to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project and consider a proposal to name SLBC Phase-II after former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy.