Justice league | Telangana HC pulls up state for ignoring tribunal Orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday criticised the state government for failing to implement 2012 orders of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal, which were later upheld by both the high court and the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin said the “entire system is crumbling” due to multiple litigations over settled matters, and directed the state to act “like a fair, model employer.” The court was hearing a plea by two retired homoeopathic doctors seeking regularisation of their contractual service and inclusion of that period for pension and other benefits. The bench questioned why such employees were still compelled to approach courts. The court directed the government to obtain instructions within four weeks and issue consequential orders in similar cases, if no legal hurdles existed, and adjourned the matter to November 21.

Lokayukta order stayed in case against ex-MLA

Hyderabad: Granting an interim stay on the Lokayukta’s order dated January 17, 2024, a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Registrar of the Lokayukta and former Mahbubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik in a case filed by the district collector. The notices are returnable within four weeks, and the matter will be heard next on November 21, 2025. The collector’s writ petition sought to quash the order on grounds that it was beyond jurisdiction, contrary to the Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977, and the Telangana Lokayukta Act, 1983, and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The matter originated from an anonymous complaint to the Lokayukta alleging that Shankar Naik and four others had formed a trust to construct a Sevalal temple and had encroached 10–15 acres of land in Anantharam village.

By TG Naidu