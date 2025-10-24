Teachers lost in spreadsheets, syllabus crawls in Telangana’s government schools

HYDERABAD: If reports, entries, and logins counted as teaching, Telangana’s government schools would be leading every academic chart. But with lessons still unfinished and teachers caught in a maze of online tasks, classrooms have slowly turned into high-tech paper trails. Half the academic year has already slipped by, and with exams approaching, teachers are racing not through syllabi but through spreadsheets — all in the name of digital progress.

The teachers, now part-time IT clerks and full-time jugglers, have politely suggested that the department appoint non-teaching staff. Between Telangana Education App uploads, online marks submissions, and digital training sessions, the real classroom looks more like an empty lab than a place of learning.

Some teachers pointed out that the digital revolution in schools has been so successful that even the human connection has vanished. With smart boards and apps now mandatory for every subject, technology has stopped being a tool and started acting like a taskmaster.

“The human connection in education is getting weaker,” said one teacher, noting that teachers now spend more time staring at screens than at students. Add to that the midday meal duties and countless reports, and the teaching job starts to look like a never-ending checklist.