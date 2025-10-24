Victory certain, focus on securing huge majority: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

SIDDIPET: Asserting that the BRS victory in the Jubilee Hills byelection is a certainty, party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called upon the cadre and leaders to focus on securing the seat with a huge majority.

The BRS chief held a meeting with the party leaders, who were picked to oversee poll campaign and other election preparations, at his Erravalli farmhouse. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Congress won the 2023 Assembly election after making false promises to the people. Since then, it has been looting the state, pushing it into financial crisis.”

“The Congress has now fielded a rowdy-sheeter in the bypoll,” he said and urged the party cadre and leaders to meet every voter in the constituency and explain to them how the Congress cheated them.

“No one can stop the BRS from winning this byelection as voters have decided to teach a lesson to the Congress,” he said, adding that Hyderabad never faced drinking water or power problems during the 10-year rule of BRS.

Stating that the Jubilee Hills segment people have a positive opinion about of the family of Maganti Gopinath because of several development works taken up by him, the BRS chief exhorted the party leaders to personally meet every voter and explain to them how they have been cheated by the Congress.

The meeting was attended by BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, S Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indira Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Lakshma Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other leaders.