Victory certain, focus on securing huge majority: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

SIDDIPET: Asserting that the BRS victory in the Jubilee Hills byelection is a certainty, party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called upon the cadre and leaders to focus on securing the seat with a huge majority.
The BRS chief held a meeting with the party leaders, who were picked to oversee poll campaign and other election preparations, at his Erravalli farmhouse. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Congress won the 2023 Assembly election after making false promises to the people. Since then, it has been looting the state, pushing it into financial crisis.”
“The Congress has now fielded a rowdy-sheeter in the bypoll,” he said and urged the party cadre and leaders to meet every voter in the constituency and explain to them how the Congress cheated them.
“No one can stop the BRS from winning this byelection as voters have decided to teach a lesson to the Congress,” he said, adding that Hyderabad never faced drinking water or power problems during the 10-year rule of BRS.
Stating that the Jubilee Hills segment people have a positive opinion about of the family of Maganti Gopinath because of several development works taken up by him, the BRS chief exhorted the party leaders to personally meet every voter and explain to them how they have been cheated by the Congress.
The meeting was attended by BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, S Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indira Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Lakshma Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other leaders.
HYC founder Salman Khan joins BRS
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder and social activist Salman Khan joined the BRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao here on Thursday. Salman Khan accused the Congress government of deliberately blocking his nomination for the Jubilee Hills byelection.
He said that senior Congress leaders had made desperate attempts to “buy” him, offering inducements to withdraw from the race. “I told them clearly that I am not for sale,” Salman said.
He added that his followers had advised him to join BRS -- the party that truly fought for Telangana people. He slammed the Congress for failing even to allocate burial grounds for Muslims and said: “If the Congress cannot provide that, what else can it offer?” He praised KCR and KTR as protectors of Telangana’s secular |and Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb culture while accusing Revanth Reddy of igniting communal tensions.