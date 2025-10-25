BRS will wage war for job notifications: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday vowed that the pink party would wage a relentless battle for the issuance of recruitment notifications to fill vacancies across various government departments.

Speaking at the release of the “Congress Nirudyoga Baki Card”, he launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, accusing it of deceiving unemployed youth with hollow promises.

He recalled that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had promised jobs to the unemployed during their campaign meetings at Ashok Nagar and Saroornagar Stadium. “After coming to power, they conveniently forgot those promises and hoodwinked the youth,” he alleged.

Harish Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to visit Ashok Nagar or the Chikkadpally library “without police protection” and face the unemployed youth directly.

Taking a dig at the government, he remarked that the Congress had no time to issue job notifications but was always quick to issue liquor notifications “two months in advance”. He also accused the government of failing to fulfil its pre-election assurance of filling two lakh government jobs.

Harish Rao claimed that some unemployed youths themselves had filed nomination papers for the Jubilee Hills by-election as a mark of protest. He appealed to voters to teach the Congress a lesson at the ballot box and urged unemployed youth to unite and defeat the ruling party.