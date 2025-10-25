Congress deploys ministers across all seven Jubilee Hills divisions for byelection

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress has allotted campaign responsibilities to ministers across all seven divisions of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming byelection. The move comes as part of a detailed micro-level strategy to strengthen the party’s outreach in one of Hyderabad’s most high-profile constituencies.

According to the party’s internal coordination plan, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar have been assigned the Yusufguda division, which comprises 56 polling booths and 58,599 voters.

Vivek Venkataswamy and Konda Surekha will oversee the campaign in Shaikpet (70 booths, 70,546 voters), while Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy have been made in-charges of Rahmatnagar division (72 booths, 70,583 voters).

Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar will handle the Somajiguda division, which has 38 booths and 32,300 voters. Erragadda (63 booths, 59,580 voters) has

been allotted to Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao. Vengalrao Nagar (58 booths, 54,620 voters) is under the charge of Thummala Nageshwar Rao and Vakiti Srihari, while Borabanda (50 booths, 52,754 voters) has been assigned to Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Mallu Ravi.

The ministers have already started the groundwork in the last two months, including the formation of booth-level committees with 10 members each and completion of voter mapping. Division-level training sessions for these committees have been conducted, and a door-to-door campaign began on October 21.

During a virtual meeting held on Thursday, ministers and constituency in-charges reviewed progress and discussed action plans to intensify the campaign from October 25 onwards.

Rs 2.83 cr unaccounted cash seized

The enforcement agencies such as SSTs, FSTs, police, excise and other departments have intensified surveillance to ensure a fair electoral process. So far, they have seized Rs 2,83,83,590 in unaccounted cash and 512.375 litres of liquor worth Rs 3,69,478 during checks. Ganja and MDMA with a total value of Rs 1.41 lakh, and freebies such as laptops, cookers and sarees worth Rs 1.37 lakh were also seized. As many as 11 police cases have been registered for violation of model code of conduct. Karnan said teams would continue strict monitoring until polling day.