BJP accuses Congress-AIMIM of tacit pact, says Jubilee Hills bypoll will mark party’s rise

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said the contest for the Jubilee Hills seat was between his party and the AIMIM, as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had earlier contested elections on the green party ticket.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Ramchander said a meeting with Shakti Kendra in-charges for the byelection had been held. He stated that to stop the Majlis, the BJP must win, as there was a “tacit understanding” between the ruling Congress and the AIMIM.

He also alleged that the Congress government had failed to implement its six guarantees. “If the Congress-MIM alliance wins in Jubilee Hills, their six guarantees will turn into a new manifesto, giving a free hand to rowdy-sheeters, who have become active after the Congress came to power,” he said.