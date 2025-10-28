BJP accuses Congress-AIMIM of tacit pact, says Jubilee Hills bypoll will mark party’s rise

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said the contest for the Jubilee Hills seat was between his party and the AIMIM, as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had earlier contested elections on the green party ticket.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Ramchander said a meeting with Shakti Kendra in-charges for the byelection had been held. He stated that to stop the Majlis, the BJP must win, as there was a “tacit understanding” between the ruling Congress and the AIMIM.
He also alleged that the Congress government had failed to implement its six guarantees. “If the Congress-MIM alliance wins in Jubilee Hills, their six guarantees will turn into a new manifesto, giving a free hand to rowdy-sheeters, who have become active after the Congress came to power,” he said.
He also alleged that “gun culture” had increased under the Congress government, which had failed to maintain law and order. Citing incidents such as the stabbing to death of a constable by a rowdy-sheeter in Nizamabad, the shooting of a Gau rakshak and an attack on police personnel near Chaderghat, he said the law and order was deteriorating and the government was “unable to protect even police personnel”.
He said the BJP welcomed the visit of the state DGP and senior officers to the hospital where Southeast Zone DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman were recovering after being attacked by a rowdy sheeter. However, he questioned why MIM leaders visited another hospital where the accused was admitted, instead of meeting the injured police officers.
He also said that the Jubilee Hills bypoll would mark the beginning of the BJP’s victories in the upcoming elections.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders attended the meeting. They also paid floral tributes to tribal leader Komaram Bheem on his death anniversary at the BJP state office.