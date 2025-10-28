Congress cheated minorities, sidelined leaders: BRS president KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the victory of its candidate Maganti Sunitha in the Jubilee Hills bypoll is a certainty.

“The BRS victory is a forgone conclusion. Only the margin of victory our candidate secures remains to be seen,” he said.

The former minister was addressing a meeting of minorities in Shamshabad. He accused the Congress government of hoodwinking the minorities as it did with the other sections of the society.

“The Congress failed to implement its Minority Declaration. Two years ago, it said it would allocate `4,000 crore annually for minority welfare and introduce a Minority Sub-Plan. But both these promises were broken. Two years have passed, and even in the next three years, they will not be able to deliver anything,” he said.

Rama Rao recalled that after the 2018 elections, BRS president K Chandraseekhar Rao made Mahmood Ali the deputy chief minister, giving proper representation to minorities.

“But in the Congress government, there isn’t a single minority MLA or MLC. Even leaders like Shabbir Ali and Azharuddin have been ignored. The party sidelined Azhar after promising him an MLC seat. In cricket, Azhar used to hit cut shots. Now, Revanth Reddy has cut Azharuddin himself,” he quipped.