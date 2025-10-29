Telangana school attender held for sexually assaulting students

KARIMNAGAR: An attender at ZPHS Kurikyala in Gangadhara mandal was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing girl students.

Police said the accused, Md Yakub Pasha (30), would touch girl students inappropriately and take photos with them when they would wear sarees to school events. He would threaten to morph their pictures and upload them online.

The students shared their grievances during a Friday meeting held at the school premises by the ICDS, Women’s Welfare, Medical and Health departments, and Sakhi organisation. Collector Pamela Satpathy and Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam took serious note of the issue and ordered an inquiry led by ACP (rural) G Vijay Kumar and Mandal Education Officer A Prabhakar Rao.

Following the incident, parents rushed to the school and questioned the staff about their children’s safety. Authorities assured that the safety of girl students would be regularly monitored and, based on a complaint, Pasha was booked under the POCSO Act and arrested.

While allegations were circulating on social media that the accused had also hidden cameras in the girls’ toilets and filmed students, a Gangadhara police officer told the media that they have not found any supporting evidence for this allegation so far.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay criticised the state government, citing both the Vangara residential school student suicide incident and the Kurikyala school case.

Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam spoke with Director of School Education Naveen Nikolas over the phone and urged strict measures against the school staff for their negligence.

Meanwhile, Telangana Women’s Commission chairman Nerella Sharada has instructed the collector and CP to ensure swift and firm action against the accused.