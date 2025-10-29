Two top Maoist leaders join mainstream

HYDERABAD: Two top CPI (Maoist) leaders, Central Committee Member (CCM) Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna and State Committee Member (SCM) Bandi Prakash alias Prabhath, joined the mainstream on Tuesday in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy. Prasad Rao (64), a native of Vadkapur in Peddapally district, had been underground for over 45 years. He played a key role in guiding the Telangana State Committee and previously headed the North Telangana Special Zonal Committee as secretary.
Bandi Prakash (55), from Mandamarri in Mancherial district, served as in-charge of the party’s press wing and the Singareni Coal Belt Committee. He had been underground for 42 years.
Both leaders cited deteriorating health, internal rifts and ideological differences within the organisation as reasons for leaving the movement. They said they were motivated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s appeal to Maoist cadres to shun violence and contribute to the progress of Telangana.
As per the state government’s policy, Prasad Rao was given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh and Prakash Rs 20 lakh. They will also receive full benefits under the rehabilitation and reintegration scheme for surrendered extremists.
Calling the surrender a “moral victory” for the state’s strategy against Left-wing extremism, DGP Shivadhar Reddy said Telangana’s comprehensive and humane approach was yielding tangible results.
“So far in 2025, as many as 427 Maoist cadres, including two Central Committee Members and eight State Committee Members, have surrendered before the Telangana police,” he noted.
Currently, 64 Telangana-origin cadres remain active in other states.
Speaking to the media, Chandranna clarified that their decision was not an abandonment of their ideology.
“This is not a surrender. We have joined the mainstream to work for development. Our ideology has not been defeated and no one can defeat it,” he said, adding that they had handed over their weapons to the party before coming out.
He added, “We took this decision due to health issues. We now wish to live among the people and continue our service.”
Reiterating the government’s message, the DGP appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to surrender and rejoin their families, assuring them of protection, assistance and a dignified life under the rehabilitation policy.