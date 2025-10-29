Two top Maoist leaders join mainstream

HYDERABAD: Two top CPI (Maoist) leaders, Central Committee Member (CCM) Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna and State Committee Member (SCM) Bandi Prakash alias Prabhath, joined the mainstream on Tuesday in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy. Prasad Rao (64), a native of Vadkapur in Peddapally district, had been underground for over 45 years. He played a key role in guiding the Telangana State Committee and previously headed the North Telangana Special Zonal Committee as secretary.

Bandi Prakash (55), from Mandamarri in Mancherial district, served as in-charge of the party’s press wing and the Singareni Coal Belt Committee. He had been underground for 42 years.

Both leaders cited deteriorating health, internal rifts and ideological differences within the organisation as reasons for leaving the movement. They said they were motivated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s appeal to Maoist cadres to shun violence and contribute to the progress of Telangana.

As per the state government’s policy, Prasad Rao was given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh and Prakash Rs 20 lakh. They will also receive full benefits under the rehabilitation and reintegration scheme for surrendered extremists.

Calling the surrender a “moral victory” for the state’s strategy against Left-wing extremism, DGP Shivadhar Reddy said Telangana’s comprehensive and humane approach was yielding tangible results.