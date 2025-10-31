TGBIE released the the tentative timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations to be held in March 2026.

The practical examinations will be held from February 2 (Monday) to February 21 (Saturday), including Sundays. They will be conducted in two sessions - from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Similarly, the English practical examinations for the first year will be held on January 21 (Wednesday), and for the second year on January 22 (Thursday).

If the dates of the Intermediate Practical Examinations 2026 coincide with the JEE-Mains 2026 schedule, candidates appearing for JEE-Mains will be given special provision or alternative arrangements to take the Intermediate Practical Examinations.

Similarly, theory examinations will be held from February 25 to March 17 for first-year students, and from February 26 to March 18 for second-year students.