KCR directly accountable for Kaleshwaram failure, says Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the collapse of the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme resulted in Telangana facing “the biggest man-made and financial disaster in independent India” as key civil work assets have remained unusable for nearly two years and the state is saddled with costs that he said were avoidable and unsupported by sound engineering or administrative discipline.

Opening the debate on the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry report in the Assembly, he alleged that the previous BRS government ignored expert warnings and altered designs without approvals, which led to a rapid collapse of core structures that had been projected as a flagship of Telangana’s irrigation push.

The minister said that six piers of Block 7 of the Medigadda barrage sank on October 21, 2023 and an FIR was filed the next day at Mahadevpur police station. He described Medigadda as the “heart” of Kaleshwaram, integral to the lifting chain with Annaram and Sundilla, and stated that together the three barrages and their pump houses cost about Rs 21,000 crore, which has yielded no utility since the failure, rendering the system defunct for 20 months.