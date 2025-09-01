Student got addicted to ganja after joining Mahindra varsity: cops

HYDERABAD: The arrest of Mahindra University students for consuming ganja has revealed disturbing details about drug use on the campus.

According to the FIR, BBA third-year student Mohd Ashar Jawed Khan got habituated to consuming ganja through senior students after joining the university to pursue BBA course. He had completed intermediate at Lotus Valley International School, Delhi, in 2022. He then worked briefly as a business development associate at Comedy Theatre and later prepared for competitive exams before joining Mahindra University.

Ashar later came to know that fellow student Navelle Tongbram was selling OG ganja. Ashar became acquainted with him to buy the drug and eventually began helping him sell it to other students.

Speaking to TNIE, a police official from the EAGLE team said, “Several students are suspected of using drugs after joining the college, and we are in the process of identifying and rehabilitating them.”

The EAGLE team found that 50 students had consumed drugs. While many fled, police managed to trace only 24 of them. In a press release, the police raised serious questions: “Who is to be blamed for students consuming ganja? Is it possible that drug parcels are delivered to a hostel and students themselves are buying and selling drugs on such a large scale? Is it believable that the university authorities do not know about the happenings on the campus?”